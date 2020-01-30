Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Plans GBX 27.41 Dividend

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.41 ($0.36) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down GBX 81 ($1.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,029 ($39.84). The company had a trading volume of 5,983,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,196.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,256.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion and a PE ratio of 23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

DGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 3,870 ($50.91) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,377.33 ($44.43).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 271 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

