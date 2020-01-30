Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Short Interest Down 15.6% in January

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 201,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 364,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:DSSI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.59. 539,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.06 million. Research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,434,411.10. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

