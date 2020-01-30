Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Raymond James by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,592. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $97.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $41,579.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,423.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 17,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $1,529,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,541. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

