Dock Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Dock has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $1.17 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dock has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Fatbtc and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.03100587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00195497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,543,479 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Fatbtc, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.