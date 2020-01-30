Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Dolby Laboratories has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.00. 908,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,353. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $70.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $6,983,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

