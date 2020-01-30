Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,953. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $70.17.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $2,969,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586 over the last three months. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

