Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Coverage Initiated at National Securities

National Securities began coverage on shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 7.48. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 50.95% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. Equities analysts expect that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

