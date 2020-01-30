Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Up 15.7% in January

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,700 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 819,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 673,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,193.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 6,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPG stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 595,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter.

LPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

