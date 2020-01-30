DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 5.1%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $7.99, approximately 2,860,411 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,539,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOYU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,179,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,710,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.