DOWCOIN (DOW) Achieves Market Cap of $151,198.00

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. DOWCOIN has a market capitalization of $151,198.00 and $935.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DOWCOIN has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One DOWCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DOWCOIN alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00304250 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010497 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001903 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DOWCOIN Token Profile

DOWCOIN (DOW) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOWCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOWCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.