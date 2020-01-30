DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 19,256 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after acquiring an additional 327,631 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,087. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.98 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

