Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 84,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.