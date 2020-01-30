Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DLTH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Duluth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duluth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.23.

Duluth stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 215,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Duluth has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $251.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.98 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht acquired 10,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,136,705 shares in the company, valued at $81,285,682.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht acquired 4,740 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $48,679.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,156,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,766,690.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duluth by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Duluth by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,083,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duluth by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duluth by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

