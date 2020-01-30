Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,188.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,863.21 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,844.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,812.59.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

