Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 497,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

HBI opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

