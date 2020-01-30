Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Invests $111,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:SLF opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

