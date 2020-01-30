Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Invests $81,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

CTSH opened at $62.20 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,464 shares of company stock worth $19,376,432. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.