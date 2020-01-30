Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Makes New $101,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

