Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Makes New $127,000 Investment in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after buying an additional 1,882,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,955,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.7% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,251,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,244,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,791,000 after purchasing an additional 105,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after purchasing an additional 128,722 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $241,021.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,679.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,424 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

