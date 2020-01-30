Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Takes $145,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

CMP stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

