Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mueller Industries by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 26,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $5,577,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $271,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $118,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,378. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

