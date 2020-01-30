Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,474 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

