Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of Terreno Realty worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $180,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

TRNO stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

