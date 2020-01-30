Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the third quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 24,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

SPR opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

