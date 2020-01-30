Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in KB Home by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 510.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $7,248,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,462,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,207,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 441,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,630,141. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. KB Home has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

