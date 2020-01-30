Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545,120 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $185,176,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,855 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,941,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,707,000 after buying an additional 994,900 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,667,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,331,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,841,000 after buying an additional 813,747 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $296.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

