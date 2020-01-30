Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545,120 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $185,176,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,855 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,941,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,707,000 after buying an additional 994,900 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,667,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,331,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,841,000 after buying an additional 813,747 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE TSM opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $296.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.
