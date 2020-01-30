Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 38,811 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,811 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $204.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day moving average is $196.94. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.29 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

