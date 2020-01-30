Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $40.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

Shares of DT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.51. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,870,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 681.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 94,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

