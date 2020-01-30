eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Update

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 27,640,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $35.06. 12,419,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,058,309. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

