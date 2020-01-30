ECC (ECC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.36 Million

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. ECC has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $848.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ECC has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ECC coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ECC alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00047650 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00067869 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,506.57 or 1.00475767 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000737 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00056773 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001393 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000633 BTC.

About ECC

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . ECC’s official website is ecc.network

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.