ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.42.

TSE:ECN traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 431,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.64. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.75 and a 12-month high of C$5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.33.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

