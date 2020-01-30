Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.27. 329,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,873. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

