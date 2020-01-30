Edge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Shares of JPUS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.17. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,653. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

