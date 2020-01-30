Efficient Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after acquiring an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $26,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

