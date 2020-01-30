Efficient Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Efficient Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Efficient Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 423,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,385,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,725,000.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.27. 834,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,299,129. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

