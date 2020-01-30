EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Decreases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $242.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.83 and a 200 day moving average of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.21. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $183.04 and a 12-month high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $232,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,195,116. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Bank of America upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

