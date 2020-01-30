EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 499 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $526,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 138.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.36. 4,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

