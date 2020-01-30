Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Receives $26.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIGR. Gilford Securities began coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, VP Eldon C. Mayer III bought 5,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 4,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $332,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 188,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.20. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

