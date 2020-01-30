Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Update

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 521,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 188,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,724. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Eldon C. Mayer III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 300,279 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 72,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIGR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. Gilford Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “average” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

