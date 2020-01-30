Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ELM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.17) target price (down previously from GBX 175 ($2.30)) on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Elementis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 169.83 ($2.23).

Get Elementis alerts:

ELM traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 129.80 ($1.71). The stock had a trading volume of 859,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 153.96. Elementis has a 12-month low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The company has a market cap of $753.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.