Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.34

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $142.34 and last traded at $142.16, with a volume of 98504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $19,835,347.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,229,383 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,961,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,590,504 shares of company stock valued at $198,037,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after buying an additional 510,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,159,000 after buying an additional 474,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

