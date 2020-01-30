Ellerston Asian Investments (ASX:EAI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Ellerston Asian Investments Ltd (ASX:EAI)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.04 ($0.74) and last traded at A$1.04 ($0.74), 939,622 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.09 ($0.77).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.98.

Ellerston Asian Investments Company Profile (ASX:EAI)

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

