Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter.
ESBK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 65 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.36. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.
About Elmira Savings Bank
