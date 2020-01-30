Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter.

ESBK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 65 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.36. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

