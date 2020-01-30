Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) has been trending positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Embraer earned a media sentiment score of 2.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

ERJ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.89. 6,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. Embraer has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

