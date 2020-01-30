Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.09.

NOC opened at $384.13 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $384.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.83. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

