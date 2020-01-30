Empirical Finance LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 288,708 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,797,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 154,998 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

NYSE ITW opened at $174.32 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $182.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.85 and a 200-day moving average of $164.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

