Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 993,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Southern by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

SO opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $70.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

