Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of WIRE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,715. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In other Encore Wire news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $297,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $13,674,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $8,514,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 20.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

