Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Update

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,560,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 23,760,000 shares. Approximately 32.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 164,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,826.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $525,540. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 44.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.49. 4,290,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,084. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.77% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

