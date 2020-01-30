Enterprise Financial Services Corp Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 79.9% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 69,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.20. 2,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,847. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.